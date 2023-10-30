SPORTS
Lionel Messi wins a record eighth Ballon d'Or
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award.
Lionel Messi guided Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. / Photo: Reuters
October 30, 2023

Lionel Messi has won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday.

The Argentine great fulfilled his life's ambition by leading his country to the World Cup title in Qatar in 2022 to win the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati won the women's award after leading her country to victory at the Women's World Cup in August.

Now with MLS team Inter Miami, Messi has already picked up his first silverware in the US by inspiring the team to victory in the Leagues Cup.

Beats Haaland to prize

Despite leaving top level European football behind when he left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, Messi beat Manchester City forward Erling Haaland to the sport's biggest individual prize.

Haaland led City to a treble of trophies last season – the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles – scoring 52 goals.

But it was Messi who lifted the Ballon d'Or, which is awarded to the best player in the world that year.

The Argentine last won it in 2021. His first Ballon d'Or was in 2009.

SOURCE:AP
