Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience, a new initiative to establish an international touring circuit on the continent of Africa launching with a concert in Kigali, Rwanda on December 6.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said Lamar's show at the BK Arena will be financed with a mix of philanthropic donations and corporate funding in hopes the Pulitzer Prize-winning, “Humble” rapper will show the opportunities for artists who appeal to Africa's booming generation of young people.

African artists — including Burna Boy, Rema, and Davido — have had recent hits around the world. MTV added the Best Afrobeats Video category to this year's Video Music Awards. The Grammys announced they will add an award for Best African Music Performance for next year.

Kweku Mandela, Global Citizen's chief vision officer, said Africans should be available to experience the biggest concerts in the world just like everyone else.

In addition to Lamar, Move Afrika: Rwanda will feature other regional artists, curated by Lamar and filmmaker Dave Free's creative services company pgLang, and an advocacy campaign urging world leaders to take action on issues affecting Africa.