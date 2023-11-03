Rapper Kendrick Lamar plans to bring major concerts to Africa
Rapper Kendrick Lamar plans to bring major concerts to Africa
The touring circuit in Africa will be launched with a concert in Kigali, Rwanda on December 6.
November 3, 2023

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience, a new initiative to establish an international touring circuit on the continent of Africa launching with a concert in Kigali, Rwanda on December 6.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said Lamar's show at the BK Arena will be financed with a mix of philanthropic donations and corporate funding in hopes the Pulitzer Prize-winning, “Humble” rapper will show the opportunities for artists who appeal to Africa's booming generation of young people.

African artists — including Burna Boy, Rema, and Davido — have had recent hits around the world. MTV added the Best Afrobeats Video category to this year's Video Music Awards. The Grammys announced they will add an award for Best African Music Performance for next year.

Kweku Mandela, Global Citizen's chief vision officer, said Africans should be available to experience the biggest concerts in the world just like everyone else.

In addition to Lamar, Move Afrika: Rwanda will feature other regional artists, curated by Lamar and filmmaker Dave Free's creative services company pgLang, and an advocacy campaign urging world leaders to take action on issues affecting Africa.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us