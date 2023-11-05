Newcastle United have condemned racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

"Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society," the club said.

"We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account."

Bruno escaped a booking for a late elbow on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in a tense and fractious contest at St. James' Park.

Controversial goal

Willock was involved in the controversial goal when the Englishman kept the ball in play near the corner flag, with VAR unable to determine whether the ball had gone out completely or not.

Anthony Gordon scored the winner after VAR also checked for a foul and offside to hand Arsenal their first league defeat of the season.