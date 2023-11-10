As anticipation builds deliciously for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin in earnest next week across the African continent, Ghana’s head coach, Chris Hughton, has joined Morocco in naming his 25-man squad.

Ghana's Black Stars will kick off their qualifying campaign against Madagascar on November 27.

The players on the team list include Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Fatawu Hamid, Kasim Adams, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, and Abdul Mumin as defenders.

Iddrissu Baba, Abdul Samed, Majeed Ashimeru, Eric Adoo, Mohammed Kudus, and Andre Ayew have been invited as midfielders.

Joseph Paintsil, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are wingers, with Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, and Jonathan Sowah as strikers.

The list finishes with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Ofori, and Joseph Wollacot as goalkeepers.

Knocks and pats

There have, however, been mixed reactions to the list, with some wondering why star defender Alexander Djiku is not included.

Others have condemned the selection of some players who have not been playing active competitive football for a while.

‘’Still inviting clubless players when we have up-and-coming young ones who can be given opportunities like Forson, Baidoo, or even lure Mainoo from playing for England,’’ wrote @Baah1K on X.

Another fan, @nancybrewgh, however, countered this saying, ‘’I’m happy with the Black Stars selection. It's good to see Kasim Adams, Baba Iddrisu, and Wollacot back in the squad. Chris Hughton is the best.’’

Injury has however forced Arsenal’s Thomas Partey to miss this start of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar on November 18 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before making a trip to Moroni, where they will face Comoros three days later, on November 21.