Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and leader of the Republic of Türkiye, went down in history not only as the commander who successfully led the Turkish nation’s War of Independence but also as a statesman with groundbreaking revolutions.

As is customary every November 10 in Türkiye, daily life stopped at 0605GMT (9.05 am local time), with sirens wailing to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at age 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

At Anitkabir, Ataturk's mausoleum overlooking the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led an official ceremony to pay tribute to the visionary leader.

"Dear Ataturk, on the 85th anniversary of your passing, once again, we remember with reverence your esteemed personality, your comrades in arms, the heroic martyrs who fell for our nation, and the veterans who shed their blood for the same ideals," he wrote in the memorial book.

Before leaving his written message, Erdogan placed a wreath at the mausoleum and joined in a moment of silence for the late leader before taking part in the Turkish national anthem along with a distinguished delegation.

Ataturk was born in 1881 in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, then part of the Ottoman Empire, as the son of Ali Riza Efendi and Zubeyde Hanim. His father passed away when Mustafa Kemal was a young boy.

His military education started in 1893 when he was enrolled in a military school in Thessaloniki. Along with military skills, Ataturk also learned the French language.

He continued his education at the Military School of Istanbul and then graduated as a lieutenant in 1902. With his extraordinary skills, Ataturk quickly climbed the military ranks, becoming a staff captain in 1905.

The year 1911 marked a significant point in Ataturk's life as he fought the Italians in Tripoli and won a decisive victory, proving his skills in the military field.

He drew the attention of his subordinates with his outstanding services following the start of the Balkan Wars in 1912. As a major, he played a significant role in recapturing the Dimetoka and Edirne provinces.

In 1914, when Ataturk was a military attache in Sofia, World War I started, and the allies deployed soldiers on the Gallipoli peninsula as the Dardanelles (Canakkale) campaign began.

In a letter to Acting Chief Commander Enver Pasha, Ataturk requested to be in the field, suspending his duty in Sofia.

Ataturk and Turkish soldiers made history by showing incredible resistance. Ataturk's order to his soldiers at the war still echoes in the hearts of all Turks: "I am not ordering you to attack. I am ordering you to die."

His star continued to shine during his services in the northwestern Edirne and southeastern Diyarbakir provinces in 1916, earning him the title of major general that same year. He fought against the British army in Damascus in 1918, and led a successful resistance against it.

Following the occupation of Istanbul by the Allies in 1919, Ataturk went to the northern Samsun province as the inspector of the 9th army, completely changing his life and, eventually, Türkiye.

After proclaiming that the country's liberation from the occupant forces would only be possible through the will of the people, he organised two congresses – in the cities of Sivas and Erzurum – where the battle of independence and the country's future was discussed.

On April 23, 1920, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye was established, and Ataturk was elected as the head of the government and speaker of the parliament, which enabled him to adopt laws essential to beat occupant forces.

The struggle for Turkish independence started on May 15, 1919, when the first bullet against the occupant Greek forces was fired by Hasan Tahsin, a Turkish journalist who was killed shortly after his action.

The Turkish army, under the leadership of Ataturk, won incredible battles against the occupant forces – including the first and second Battles of Inonu, Sakarya, and the Great Offensive – until 1923 when the Lausanne Treaty was signed on July 24.

The incredible achievements on the battlefield led to Turkish independence, and the Republic of Türkiye was founded on October 29, 1923.

Ataturk became the first president of the republic and served in that capacity until November 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at the age of 57.

Messages from the officials

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also shared a message on X to mark the 85th anniversary of the passing of Ataturk.

"On the 85th anniversary of the passing of the commander-in-chief of the national struggle, the founder of our Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, I remember him with mercy and gratitude. I express my gratitude for all our heroes who made these lands our homeland."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also "respectfully" commemorated Ataturk on the 85th anniversary of his demise.

"I reiterate our determination to strengthen our country's sovereignty and independence through our national foreign policy. I remember with mercy and gratitude all the heroes of our war of liberation, especially Mustafa Kemal," he said on X.