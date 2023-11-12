WORLD
Truck carrying 700kgs of cocaine intercepted in Belgium
A truck transporting nearly 700 kilogrammes of cocaine has been intercepted near Belgium's port city of Antwerp.
Authorities say the cocaine intercepted in Belgium was destined for several markets in Europe. / Photo: AP
November 12, 2023

Belgian police have discovered nearly 700 kilogrammes of cocaine in the back of a truck stopped in a freeway rest area near the port city of Antwerp.

The 46-year-old Bulgarian driver of the truck was arrested and is custody following the seizure made late Friday, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Police found the 698 kilogrammes of cocaine stuffed inside sports bags in the truck's container, according to a statement from the Antwerp prosecutors' office.

"The drugs will be destroyed as quickly as possible," it added.

Major gateway to Europe

Antwerp's port is one of the major gateways for cocaine smuggled in from South America to reach the European market, and drug busts in and around the vast facility occur frequently.

An unprecedented 110 tonnes of the illegal drug were seized at the port last year.

SOURCE:AFP
