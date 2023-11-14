AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits South Sudan, Uganda border
There are no reports of casualties or damage to structures yet.
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits South Sudan, Uganda border
The quake was at a depth of 8 km. / Photo TRT Afrika / Others
November 14, 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), EMSC said, but did not say if there were casualties or the extent of damage to structures.

People who felt the tremor have shared their experiences on social media.

''It is the first time I have experienced such a heart-pounding earthquake that occurred on the border between South Sudan and Uganda which is approximately 35.2 km from my home district of Yumbe. At first I thought a big truck was coming but I got mine vibrating too.'' says @AgatareAlex in the X network.

On February 6, 1994, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Kabarole district, in Western Uganda killing eight people and destroying many buildings.

The epicenter was in Kisomoro Sub-County.

The most powerful earthquake recorded in Uganda occurred on March 20, 1966 in Tooro, and killed at least 157 people.

The most recent and deadliest remains Morocco's September 8th magnitude-6.8 earthquake which killed more than 2,900 and injured over 5,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us