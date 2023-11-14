An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), EMSC said, but did not say if there were casualties or the extent of damage to structures.

People who felt the tremor have shared their experiences on social media.

''It is the first time I have experienced such a heart-pounding earthquake that occurred on the border between South Sudan and Uganda which is approximately 35.2 km from my home district of Yumbe. At first I thought a big truck was coming but I got mine vibrating too.'' says @AgatareAlex in the X network.

On February 6, 1994, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Kabarole district, in Western Uganda killing eight people and destroying many buildings.

The epicenter was in Kisomoro Sub-County.

The most powerful earthquake recorded in Uganda occurred on March 20, 1966 in Tooro, and killed at least 157 people.

The most recent and deadliest remains Morocco's September 8th magnitude-6.8 earthquake which killed more than 2,900 and injured over 5,000 people.