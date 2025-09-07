AFRICA
Egypt renews call on Israel to accept Gaza ceasefire proposal
Egypt has urged Israel once again to accept a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, while strongly denouncing Israel’s ongoing assault on Palestinians.
Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's foreign minister, has urged Israel to accept ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
September 7, 2025

Egypt has urged Israel once again to accept a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, while strongly denouncing Israel’s ongoing assault, forced displacement efforts, and the use of famine as a weapon against Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty delivered the message during a meeting in Cairo with Palestinian official Jibril Rajoub, Secretary-General of Fatah’s Central Committee, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry did not provide details on the length of Rajoub’s visit.

Talks covered efforts to rally international support for Palestinian statehood and preparations for an international conference on implementing the two-state solution, scheduled to take place in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings.

Abdelatty stressed that Egypt rejects Israel’s military operations in Gaza and reiterated the need for Tel Aviv to accept a ceasefire plan brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which is based on a proposal advanced by US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Deadly war on Gaza

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating indirect talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at reaching a prisoner exchange and halting the war. Hamas accepted the proposal on August 18, agreeing to a 60-day truce, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to respond.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has killed nearly 64,400 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated Gaza, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
