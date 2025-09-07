Egypt has urged Israel once again to accept a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, while strongly denouncing Israel’s ongoing assault, forced displacement efforts, and the use of famine as a weapon against Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty delivered the message during a meeting in Cairo with Palestinian official Jibril Rajoub, Secretary-General of Fatah’s Central Committee, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry did not provide details on the length of Rajoub’s visit.

Talks covered efforts to rally international support for Palestinian statehood and preparations for an international conference on implementing the two-state solution, scheduled to take place in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings.

Abdelatty stressed that Egypt rejects Israel’s military operations in Gaza and reiterated the need for Tel Aviv to accept a ceasefire plan brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which is based on a proposal advanced by US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Deadly war on Gaza