M23 rebels on Sunday recaptured the town of Shoa in Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province after clashes with pro-government forces, residents said.

Shoa, located in Masisi territory, had briefly fallen under the control of the Congolese army and allied Wazalendo militia on Saturday before the rebels struck back.

“We are now under the authority of the M23 rebels, who attacked early this Sunday and forced out the Wazalendo who had been here since Saturday,” a resident, Steven Bwema, told Anadolu.

The area was calm on Sunday after heavy exchanges of fire the previous day.

Mineral-rich

Masisi has been a flashpoint for more than three months as rebels and pro-government fighters vie for control. The territory is rich in gold, cobalt, and tantalum.