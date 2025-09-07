AFRICA
AU chief demands 'acknowledgement of crimes, reparatory justice' from former colonial powers
The chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has reiterated calls for "reparatory justice", demanding that former colonial powers "acknowledge historic crimes."
The AU chief Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has demanded that former colonial powers should offer "meaningful reparations" to African and Caribbean communities. / Reuters
Speaking at a summit bringing together African nations, Caribbean states, and the global African diaspora in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, Youssouf further demanded "meaningful reparations" for previously colonised countries.

Additionally, the AU Commission chief demanded that former colonial rulers should "dismantle structural and systemic injustice" on Africa and the Caribbean communities.

"The African Union stands proudly and firmly with our Caribbean brothers and sisters in every steps towards reparatory justice and true liberation," he said.

Africa-Caribbean states' cooperation

The second Africa-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit was organised to "strengthen unity, deepen integration, and jointly pursue reparations and reparatory justice through a comprehensive transcontinental partnership framework," the AU said.

The continental body added that: "The second CARICOM summit is expected to further enhance the growing interlinkage between Africa and the people of African descent."

The two-day summit, attended by heads of state and government, was held on September 6 and 7. The first such summit was held in September 2021.

