The chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has reiterated calls for "reparatory justice", demanding that former colonial powers "acknowledge historic crimes."

Speaking at a summit bringing together African nations, Caribbean states, and the global African diaspora in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, Youssouf further demanded "meaningful reparations" for previously colonised countries.

Additionally, the AU Commission chief demanded that former colonial rulers should "dismantle structural and systemic injustice" on Africa and the Caribbean communities.

"The African Union stands proudly and firmly with our Caribbean brothers and sisters in every steps towards reparatory justice and true liberation," he said.

Africa-Caribbean states' cooperation