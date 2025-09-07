AFRICA
Somali ambassador to Syria presents credentials to Syrian leader
Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Syria has presented his credentials to President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Syria Abib Muse Farah poses for a picture with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. / TRT Afrika English
September 7, 2025

Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Syria has presented his credentials to President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Abib Muse Farah presented his credentials on Saturday in an official ceremony held at the Syrian presidential palace in the capital Damascus.

Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani attended the ceremony.

Somalia's newly appointed envoy, Abib Farah, conveyed the greetings of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to President al-Sharaa.

Somalia further expressed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Syria across various fields.

In turn, President al-Sharaa welcomed Ambassador Abib Farah, reaffirming the deep ties between the two countries.

President al-Sharaa also extended his greetings to President Hassan Sheikh, expressing Damascus's appreciation for its historical relations with Mogadishu.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
