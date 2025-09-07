Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Syria has presented his credentials to President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Abib Muse Farah presented his credentials on Saturday in an official ceremony held at the Syrian presidential palace in the capital Damascus.
Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani attended the ceremony.
Somalia's newly appointed envoy, Abib Farah, conveyed the greetings of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to President al-Sharaa.
Somalia further expressed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Syria across various fields.
In turn, President al-Sharaa welcomed Ambassador Abib Farah, reaffirming the deep ties between the two countries.
President al-Sharaa also extended his greetings to President Hassan Sheikh, expressing Damascus's appreciation for its historical relations with Mogadishu.