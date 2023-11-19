The Nigerian government will set free at least 4,068 inmates in efforts to decongest prisons in the country, Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said.

The minister said on Saturday that Nigeria's prisons' capacity is 50,000, yet there are at least 80,804 detainees, surpassing the required holding ability by 62%.

Tunji-Ojo said that those who will be released are under finable offences. The offences, he said, should not attract a fine of more than one million naira ($1,215) each.

"This release extends a lifeline primarily to indigents unable to settle their dues, allowing them a second chance at freedom," the minister said in the capital Abuja.

Reintegration

Tunji-Ojo said the government will offset the fines on behalf of the freed prisoners. He added that "several organisations" donated the funds to decongest prisons "as part of their corporate social responsibility to the country."

The said-organisations raised a total of 580 million naira ($704,490) for the campaign, according to the government official.

Tunji-Ojo said that the first phase of the decongestion campaign will be at Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

"The inmates received comprehensive training covering practical skills, civic duties, and strategies to prevent recidivism, ensuring a more promising future upon their return to their communities."