AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Prison decongestion: Nigeria to free 4,000 inmates
The Nigerian government has said that it will free more than 4,000 inmates in efforts to decongest prisons across the country.
Prison decongestion: Nigeria to free 4,000 inmates
Nigeria, which has a prison capacity of 50,000 inmates, currently holds more than 80,800 detainees, according to government. / Photo: AA / Photo: social media
November 19, 2023

The Nigerian government will set free at least 4,068 inmates in efforts to decongest prisons in the country, Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said.

The minister said on Saturday that Nigeria's prisons' capacity is 50,000, yet there are at least 80,804 detainees, surpassing the required holding ability by 62%.

Tunji-Ojo said that those who will be released are under finable offences. The offences, he said, should not attract a fine of more than one million naira ($1,215) each.

"This release extends a lifeline primarily to indigents unable to settle their dues, allowing them a second chance at freedom," the minister said in the capital Abuja.

Reintegration

Tunji-Ojo said the government will offset the fines on behalf of the freed prisoners. He added that "several organisations" donated the funds to decongest prisons "as part of their corporate social responsibility to the country."

The said-organisations raised a total of 580 million naira ($704,490) for the campaign, according to the government official.

Tunji-Ojo said that the first phase of the decongestion campaign will be at Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

"The inmates received comprehensive training covering practical skills, civic duties, and strategies to prevent recidivism, ensuring a more promising future upon their return to their communities."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us