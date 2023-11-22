AFRICA
Nigeria's ex-central bank chief gets bail after months in jail
Nigeria's former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele has been granted bail after six months of remand.
Godwin Emefiele is facing allegations of misappropriation of public funds during his tenure as Nigeria's central bank governor. / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2023

After six months in prison, a Nigerian central bank governor, suspended earlier this year, has been granted bail.

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court judge in the capital Abuja ordered Godwin Emefiele to pay 300 million Nigerian naira (about $365,000) for his bail bond as required by law.

The court also asked Emefiele to produce two guarantors with landed properties and proof of certificates of ownership in the costly capital city.

Emefiele was suspended as central bank governor by President Bola Tinubu on June 9, and arrested by the secret police the next day.

Bail efforts futile

He has remained in prison since then as attempts by his lawyers to secure his bail until Wednesday were unsuccessful.

He was charged over alleged abuse of office, misappropriation/fraud, and possession of firearms, all criminal offenses under Nigerian law.

