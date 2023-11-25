The global market in halal products and services – prepared in accordance with Muslim guidelines – has grown to more than $5 trillion, with significant growth in sectors such as food, tourism, cosmetics, and finance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Demand for halal-certified products and services is rising because these products are clean and healthy and are preferred by Muslims,” Erdogan said in a video message sent to the 9th World Halal Summit and the 10th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo Fair 2023 in Istanbul on Saturday.

"Today, the world halal market has reached a total size of more than $5 trillion, especially in sectors such as food, tourism, cosmetics, and finance."

Noting that this figure is growing every day in line with emerging needs and expectations, Erdogan said documentation and standardisation are very important both to ensure consumer access to halal-certified products and services and to facilitate the circulation of halal products and services in international trade.

He said ensuring food safety is strategically important due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

“I believe the Halal Summit, which will host nearly 40,000 guests, including 10,000 foreign visitors, will strengthen the food security of Islamic countries,” he added.

Erdogan said the activities of the Standards and Metrology Institute of Islamic Countries (SMIIC), which began operating in 2010, are of vital importance in regard to food security.

He invited all Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries to join the institute to help avoid conflicts, disagreements, and insecurity in halal certification.

Underlining that Türkiye paid attention to the issue by introducing its own Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK), he said they will ensure that the halal sector reaches the position it deserves in his country.