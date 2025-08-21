The Sudanese army has denied accusations by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that it carried out an airstrike on a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy delivering humanitarian aid in Darfur.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the army said the RSF’s claims were “fabricated” and intended to cover up what it described as the militia’s own attack on the convoy in the town of Mellit.

The statement accused the RSF of committing “continuous violations” since the start of the conflict. It further alleged that the militia had turned camps for displaced people into training grounds with the help of foreign mercenaries.

“The government, which opened humanitarian aid corridors, including the Adré crossing with Chad, cannot under any circumstances target convoys carrying aid destined for our people,” the army said.

Military vows continued fight against RSF