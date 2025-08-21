AFRICA
Sudanese army denies bombing World Food Programme aid convoy in Darfur
The Sudanese army has denied accusations by RSF that it carried out an airstrike on a World Food Programme convoy delivering humanitarian aid in Darfur.
The Sudanese army, under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has denied RSF accusations that the army recently targeted humanitarian aid convoy in Darfur. / Others
August 21, 2025

The Sudanese army has denied accusations by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that it carried out an airstrike on a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy delivering humanitarian aid in Darfur.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the army said the RSF’s claims were “fabricated” and intended to cover up what it described as the militia’s own attack on the convoy in the town of Mellit.

The statement accused the RSF of committing “continuous violations” since the start of the conflict. It further alleged that the militia had turned camps for displaced people into training grounds with the help of foreign mercenaries.

“The government, which opened humanitarian aid corridors, including the Adré crossing with Chad, cannot under any circumstances target convoys carrying aid destined for our people,” the army said.

Military vows continued fight against RSF

The military vowed to continue operations against the RSF and what it called its foreign backers “until the nation is free of their crimes.”

In recent weeks, the RSF has lost territory to the army, which regained control of several areas, including Khartoum and White Nile states.

The paramilitary group now holds parts of North and West Kordofan, pockets in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and four of Darfur’s five states.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
