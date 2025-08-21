Senegal has called on the US to lift sanctions imposed on four International Criminal Court (ICC) officials, including Senegalese Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang.

The sanctions constitute a “serious violation of the principle of judicial independence” and undermine ICC judges' right to “freely and peacefully” carry out their mandate, Senegal's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Senegal, the first country to ratify the Rome Statute, expressed “full solidarity” with Niang and the other sanctioned ICC officials, reaffirming its “unwavering support” for the court and its role in international criminal justice.

The West African nation urged other signatories to the Rome Statute to reaffirm their solidarity for the ICC and step up efforts to ensure its judges and staff can operate independently, without threats or restrictions.

Senegal's PM voices 'unwavering support' for sanctioned ICC official

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko also voiced his “personal, total, and unwavering support” for Niang, praising his dedication to justice during a recent meeting in Dakar.

“The government of Senegal, his country, will stand resolutely by his side to confront these unjust and unfounded measures from the United States of America,” Sonko said through social media platform X.