At least five bodies were recovered from shallow graves on Thursday at a site in Kenya where victims of a religious cult are suspected to have been buried, an official said.

Excavations were continuing at the site on the outskirts of Malindi in southeastern Kenya's Kilifi County, close to where hundreds of members of a doomsday cult were found dead two years ago.

The remains of five people were found in four graves at the site, Josephat Biwott, Kilifi County Commissioner told Reuters, adding they had excavated at 27 locations.

"The exercise is still ongoing," he said.

Eleven suspects in custody