By Kudra Maliro

TRT Afrika, Kinshasa

Denis Mukwege, a surgical gynaecologist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is among 22 candidates running for president in Democratic Republic of Congo elections due to take place on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old says he wants to save a country ravaged by insecurity. He is one more than 20 candidates challenging Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi who is seeking a second term in office.

Africa's second-largest country, DRC is in the grips of a humanitarian crisis especially in the east where fighting between government armed forces and rebel groups had displaced seven million people, according to the International Organization for Migration. The conflict has killed millions of people in the past three decades.

The country has experienced only one peaceful transition of power in its six decades of independence. There are hopes the coming elections will be peaceful as well to consolidate its democracy.

Political ambitions

Dr Mukwege's run for the presidency did not come as a surprise. He has been known to have political ambitions and has been a long-standing critic of the policies of successive administrations in the country.

Affectionately known as Dr Miracle, he was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 alongside Yazidi activist Nadia Murad.

He was born in Bukavu region and studied in the field of medicine at the University of Burundi, University of Angers in France and Free University of Brussels where he got his PhD in 2015.

Assassination attempt

In October 2012, a friend saved Mukwege from assassination when armed men attacked his residence in Bukavu. The friend was killed.

"I thought they would kill me," Mukwege later told journalists. The motive of the assassination attempt has never been known.

While launching his presidential campaign in October at an auditorium in the nation's capital, Kinshasa, Mukwege said time was running out to save DR Congo.

"Our country is doing badly. We cannot wait to act. Tomorrow is already too late," he said. Back in Bukavu his announcement drew rapturous applause.

Political newcomer

Despite his international prominence, political commentators point out that he is a political newcomer without a broad base of support.

He was among five opposition politicians who sent representatives for talks on rallying behind a single presidential candidate. The others businessman Moise Katumbi, ex-presidential candidate Martin Fayulu, former prime minister Augustin Matata Ponya and Delly Sesanga.

However, the talks held in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, failed to make a headway and faltered despite initial signs of promise.

Read more on DR Congo elections:

DRC Elections 2023: A 5-point compact for progress

Moise Katumbi: Congolese magnate making debut presidential run

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.