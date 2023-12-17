SPORTS
Relief for Ten Hag as Man United hold Liverpool to 0-0 draw
Manchester United drew 0-0 against Liverpool in the English Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.
Manager Erik ten Hag has had mixed fortunes with Manchester United. / Photo: Reuters / Others
December 17, 2023

Manchester United held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's team was knocked off the top of the table by Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag's United soaked up the pressure at Anfield and goalkeeper Andre Onana pulled off a string of saves to earn a valuable point in a match that saw Diogo Dalot sent off in stoppage time.

Arsenal had provisionally moved to first place after a 2-0 win against Brighton earlier in the day.

And the Londoners will now remain top — one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool — ahead of their visit to Anfield next Saturday.

Battling performance

United was routed 7-0 on its last trip to Liverpool in March and went into this game with speculation hanging over Ten Hag's position after 12 defeats in all competitions and elimination from the Champions League.

But it produced one of its most battling performances of the campaign to frustrate its fierce rival, and had a chance to score a winner through Rasmus Hojlund's close-range effort in the second half.

SOURCE:AP
