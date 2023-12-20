BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Toyota recalling a million vehicles over air bag problem
Toyota is recalling at least one million vehicles over a potential air bag problem.
Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners. / Photo: AP
December 20, 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation said on Wednesday it was recalling one million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models.

The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 sedan and the RX350 SUV, among others.

The vehicles being recalled have sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured improperly.

To notify customers by mid-February

Those sensors could potentially short circuit, causing the airbag system to not determine the occupant's correct weight and potentially not deploy in certain kinds of crashes.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners. Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024 if their cars are in the recall.

Toyota owners who think their car might be included in the recall can call 1-800-331-4331 for details. For Lexus vehicles, owners can call 1-800-255-3987 for more information.

SOURCE:AP
