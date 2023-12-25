AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt 'proposes' new deal between Hamas, Israel
Cairo has "significant leverage over Hamas", could contribute to success of proposal, says Israeli official.
Egypt 'proposes' new deal between Hamas, Israel
At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. / Photo: AA / Photo: Reuters
December 25, 2023

An Israeli official said that Egypt has proposed to both Tel Aviv and Hamas to move forward with a new agreement, involving the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"The Egyptian proposal is expected to be discussed on Monday during the meeting of the war cabinet," Israeli news website Walla quoted an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying.

"The proposal is initial and fresh but important and positive," the official said on Sunday, claiming that "Cairo has significant leverage over Hamas, which may help in the success of a proposal to release the Israeli hostages in Gaza".

Egypt, along with Qatar, helped mediate a weeklong ceasefire in November in which Hamas freed over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and other groups are still holding about 129 captives.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected any talks on exchange deal with Israel before a complete ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, killing at least more than 20,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring many others.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food, water and medicines.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us