The European Union has stressed the importance of respecting Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty after its breakaway territory of Somaliland signed a controversial deal with Ethiopia.

EU would like to “remind the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations," a spokesperson for the European bloc said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region," the statement added.

On Monday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through the port of Berbera in Somaliland.

Ethiopia's aspiration

Earlier on Tuesday, Somalia rejected Ethiopia's Red Sea port deal with Somaliland, calling it a threat to good neighborliness and a violation of its sovereignty.

Abiy’s office hailed the pact as “historic,” saying it is “intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.”

“The Memorandum of Understanding shall pave the way to realize the aspiration of Ethiopia to secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports,” the office said in the statement.

It said the agreement will also strengthen the security, economic and political partnership between the two sides.

New chapter

Abiy said the agreement ushers in a new chapter of cooperation and has a huge significance for regional integration in the Horn of Africa which also enables Ethiopia to enhance its role in maintaining regional peace and security.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

