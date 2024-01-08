AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa seizes narcotics disguised as art at airport
OR Tambo airport customs officers say they have seized nearly $2 million worth of narcotics disguised as art.
South Africa seizes narcotics disguised as art at airport
Drug smugglers concealed narcotics as moulded artwork. Photo: SARS / Others
January 8, 2024

South Africa's customs officers have seized 23 kilogrammes of narcotics disguised as moulded artwork at the cargo sheds of the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The street value of the items destined for New Zealand, is estimated to be worth nearly $2 million, the authorities said on Saturday.

Customs officers came across a box containing items of moulded artwork during their routine inspection at the cargo sheds of the Ortia.

Using a narcotics test kit, they discovered that some of the artwork weighing 10 kgs crystal meth, officials added.

Crystal meth and fentanyl

The authorities said that on further investigation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) found that another 13 kgs of the cargo tested positive for fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine according to the Centers for Disease Control, according to experts.

Lauding the vigilance of the customs officials, South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said “SARS Customs will spare no effort in stopping the export or import of narcotics and any illegal substance which cause so much pain and hardship for families, particularly their youth."

“Drug smugglers must know that our Customs Division is fully committed to this objective, and will act without fear or favour against those criminals involved in the drugs trade. They must know that they will face the full might of the law,” he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us