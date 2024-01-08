South Africa's customs officers have seized 23 kilogrammes of narcotics disguised as moulded artwork at the cargo sheds of the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The street value of the items destined for New Zealand, is estimated to be worth nearly $2 million, the authorities said on Saturday.

Customs officers came across a box containing items of moulded artwork during their routine inspection at the cargo sheds of the Ortia.

Using a narcotics test kit, they discovered that some of the artwork weighing 10 kgs crystal meth, officials added.

Crystal meth and fentanyl

The authorities said that on further investigation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) found that another 13 kgs of the cargo tested positive for fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine according to the Centers for Disease Control, according to experts.

Lauding the vigilance of the customs officials, South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said “SARS Customs will spare no effort in stopping the export or import of narcotics and any illegal substance which cause so much pain and hardship for families, particularly their youth."

“Drug smugglers must know that our Customs Division is fully committed to this objective, and will act without fear or favour against those criminals involved in the drugs trade. They must know that they will face the full might of the law,” he added.

