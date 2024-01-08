WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti judge orders arrest of ex-presidents, PMs over graft
A judge in Haiti has ordered the arrest of at least 30 people, including former presidents and former prime ministers, over alleged corruption.
Haiti judge orders arrest of ex-presidents, PMs over graft
Michel Martelly served as Haiti's president between 2011 and 2016. / Photo: AA / Others
January 8, 2024

A judge issued arrest warrants for more than 30 senior officials accused of corruption in Haiti, where it is unusual for high-ranking officials to receive any punishment.

Among those named are former presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, as well as former prime ministers including Laurent Lamothe, Jean-Michel Lapin, Evans Paul, Jean-Henry Ceant and Claude Joseph, who was in power when former President Jovenel Moise was killed in 2021.

The arrest warrants accuse the officials of embezzlement of funds or equipment related to Haiti's National Equipment Center, the entity in charge of heavy machinery for road construction and clearing roads after earthquakes.

No one has been arrested in the case but former Prime Minister Joseph wrote Monday on X that he will meet with the judge as requested, although he denied the accusations.

'No jurisdiction'

"No one, regardless of the position held in the state, is above the law. If a judge decides to abuse his office by abusing justice, that is his business. I will not despise the justice of my country. I will be present," he wrote.

Former Prime Minister Lapin said in a statement that he was never officially notified of the arrest warrant that was issued on Friday but leaked over the weekend.

Privert, a former president, also issued a statement saying the court "has no jurisdiction over the actions taken by presidents, prime ministers and ministers in the exercise of their functions."​​​​​​​

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us