A judge issued arrest warrants for more than 30 senior officials accused of corruption in Haiti, where it is unusual for high-ranking officials to receive any punishment.

Among those named are former presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, as well as former prime ministers including Laurent Lamothe, Jean-Michel Lapin, Evans Paul, Jean-Henry Ceant and Claude Joseph, who was in power when former President Jovenel Moise was killed in 2021.

The arrest warrants accuse the officials of embezzlement of funds or equipment related to Haiti's National Equipment Center, the entity in charge of heavy machinery for road construction and clearing roads after earthquakes.

No one has been arrested in the case but former Prime Minister Joseph wrote Monday on X that he will meet with the judge as requested, although he denied the accusations.

'No jurisdiction'

"No one, regardless of the position held in the state, is above the law. If a judge decides to abuse his office by abusing justice, that is his business. I will not despise the justice of my country. I will be present," he wrote.

Former Prime Minister Lapin said in a statement that he was never officially notified of the arrest warrant that was issued on Friday but leaked over the weekend.

Privert, a former president, also issued a statement saying the court "has no jurisdiction over the actions taken by presidents, prime ministers and ministers in the exercise of their functions."​​​​​​​

