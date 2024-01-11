By Emmanuel Onyango

Elegance and splendour have been on display as national teams arrive in Côte d'Ivoire for the Africa Cup of Nations football extravaganza due to kick off on Saturday.

The national teams of Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, senegal and Guinea are among teams that arrived for the tournament while showcasing the fashion sense of their countries.

Guinean players arrived looking fashionable in lepi, one of their country's national dresses. The National Elephants, as they are also known, will play their first match against Cameroon's Indomitable Lions on Monday

It was an explosion of colour as Ghana's Black Stars arrived in Abidjan draped in kente, a fabric that has become the defining symbol of the country. The team will play against Cape Verde in their opening match on Sunday.

Nigeria's Super Eagles settled for the Kaftan, one of country's widely worn dresses, to make a fashionable arrival in the host country.

They will play against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday to kick off their search for a fourth title of the biennial Cup of Nations

Gambia players put aside their qualification bonus dispute with their football federation to arrive wearing an elegant white traditional attire.

Known as the Scorpions, the Gambia reached the quarter-finals on their AFCON debut two years ago.

Namibia's Brave Warriors settled for their national colours of blue, green and red.

The Senegal National team, the Lions of Teranga were also in style. President Macky Sall wished them success as they carry the country's torch.

AFCON is Africa's biggest football competition with 24 countries participating in this year's edition.

