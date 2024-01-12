AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria Supreme Court strikes down challenges to governor elections
The nation's top court has ruled in favour of eight governors including those from the opposition.
Nigeria Supreme Court strikes down challenges to governor elections
Nigerian elections commonly end up in legal battles.   Photo: AA / AA
January 12, 2024

Nigeria's Supreme Court has thrown out a series of attempts to overturn the results of last year's governorship elections, dealing a blow to the president's party in several states.

Governors are powerful figures in Nigeria where polls are fiercely contested, and the results often face legal challenges right up to the Supreme Court.

The nation's top court on Friday ruled in favour of governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in three states, other opposition parties in two, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party nationally, in three, according to an AFP journalist.

In the key northern state of Kano, New Nigeria People's Party governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was reinstated after the Supreme Court overruled a lower court verdict that had sided with the APC and led to his removal from office.

Street celebrations

There had been fears of clashes, but instead there were celebrations in the streets as the court backed Yusuf, with jubilant residents performing tricks on motorbikes.

The Supreme Court ruling represents its final major decision on last year's elections.

In October the court validated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory and dismissed the opposition's appeal against his mandate.

Most Nigerian elections have ended up in legal battles since Africa's most populous nation emerged from military rule in 1999, but the Supreme Court has never overturned a presidential election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us