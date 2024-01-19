WORLD
UN: 2023 deadliest year for Palestinians in West Bank
The sharp rise in the number of deaths comes amid Israeli continued attacks on Palestinians.
West Bank deaths in 2023 crossed 400, according to the UN. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
January 19, 2024

At least 344 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Oct. 7, making 2023 the deadliest year yet for Palestinians in the West Bank, the United Nations said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) noted that 88 children were among the Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem between Oct. 7 and Jan. 12.

"2023 is thus the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the UN began recording casualties in 2005," it wrote on X.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli army's devastating war has resulted in 24,620 deaths and 61,830 injuries and caused the displacement of more than 85% of the Gaza Strip's population, according to Palestinian authorities and the UN.

SOURCE:AA
