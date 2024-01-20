By Dayo Yussuf

The streets of Kampala are agog with anticipation as 4,000-odd delegates from over 120 countries descend on the Ugandan capital for what many see as a decisive moment for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Founded in 1961 as a bulwark for developing countries against the backdrop of the Cold War, NAM has soldiered on for over six decades without its foundational aspirations being scrutinised.

But as the weeklong 19th NAM summit gets underway in the East African nation to chart its future course, pressure is mounting on the organisation to do the opposite of what was agreed upon when it came into being – pick sides.

However, while NAM isn't intrinsically aligned with or against any significant power bloc, can anyone say for sure that the organisation's members are all "non-aligned"?

Diplomacy experts see most of the member nations in a dilemma of sorts.

"It is tough for countries to say they are non-aligned because we live in a world where we are interdependent," Dr Edgar Githua, an international relations, diplomacy and security analyst from Kenya, tells TRT Afrika.

Given this scenario, it could seem like the movement is clutching at straws to remain relevant in a world where alignments shape global geopolitics.

"We have reached a point where people do not have any permanent enemies or fixed positions. We only have permanent interests, meaning people who are friends today can be enemies tomorrow or vice versa, depending on the interests at stake," says Dr Githua.

One of a kind

After the United Nations, NAM is the second-largest organisation in terms of member nations. NAM currently comprises 53 countries from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and two from Europe.

It also includes the non-UN member state of Palestine, 17 other observer countries, and ten observer organisations.

But, unlike other regional and international blocs, it does not have a formal founding charter, act, treaty, or permanent secretariat.

The member nation holding the rotational chair of NAM is responsible for coordinating and managing the organisation's affairs. Uganda has been appointed the chair for three years.

So, when the organisation doesn't have a charter binding on the members other than the agreed philosophy of being "non-aligned", why be party to such a movement?

"As the global response to the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Palestine conflict, or the China-US row show, countries are trying to play safe. That's because they want to work with everyone," explains Dr Githua.

"The NAM countries realise they stand to lose the most if they pick positions."

Walking the tightrope

Experts believe countries generally flow in a similar direction, depending on their unified agendas. But it doesn't mean you would be faulted for choosing to stand alone.

For this reason, even members of the UN General Assembly have a right to choose not to vote on any particular resolution they have reservations about.

"Many countries opt to remain non-aligned on this with an eye on their future needs that the Middle East or the Arab countries might fulfil. Exceptions like South Africa are taking strong positions, but everyone else possibly wants to play neutral," says Dr Githua.

As evidenced by previous instances, some countries have been victimised politically and economically for taking sides out of choice or compulsion.

So, what makes the current global situation different that NAM members have to revisit the dilemma of staying neutral or siding with someone?

"In global politics, big powers want to see where you stand. Russia, China, the US and the European Union feel the need to know where others are positioned on particular issues because the world has become very competitive," Dr Githua explains to TRT Afrika.

Us-or-them ultimatum

The fear of picking the wrong side on any issue, especially when the repercussions are far-reaching, may push countries into groups with whom they don't necessarily share the same views.

"One of the main purposes of the NAM movement is to advance the agenda that if I don't want to support you, can you please leave me alone?" says Dr Githua.

"That is the new thinking out there. Leave us alone; don't drag us into your fights. That choice is what the member countries are trying to protect. Given where the world is headed, everybody is pressured to take a position on nearly everything."

At the 19th NAM summit, the issues topping the agenda are the Israel war on Gaza, the sovereignty of member states, the escalating Somalia-Ethiopia row, armed conflicts in different parts of the world, food insecurity, migration, unemployment, pandemics, climate change, and terrorism.

The delegates will form two committees – political and socioeconomic – whose brief is to anchor negotiations that will shape the Kampala Outcome Document. This will be adopted by the foreign affairs ministers and declared at the heads of state summit.

Dr Githua foresees a challenge for the organisation to continue playing the balancing act and be taken seriously.

"This is going to be a very complicated issue," he tells TRT Afrika. "Most of these NAM countries have strong views on many issues. Also, many of the issues are linked to their interests. They will ultimately pick a position."

