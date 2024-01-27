AFRICA
Uganda disowns judge who voted in favour of Israel at UN court
The East African nation says Judge Julia Sebutinde's vote does not represent the position of the government of Uganda.
Judge Julia Sebutinde of Uganda was the only one to vote against all six measures adopted by the court. Photo / ICJ / Photo: Reuters
January 27, 2024

Uganda has distanced itself from Julia Sebutinde, a judge who voted against all provisional measures that a UN court ordered Israel to undertake in a case brought by South Africa concerning the war in the Gaza Strip.

“Justice Sebutinde ruling at the ICJ (the International Court of Justice) does not represent the Government of Uganda’s position on the situation in Palestine,” Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, wrote on X on Friday.

“Uganda’s support for the plight of the Palestinian people has been expressed through our voting pattern at the United Nations.”

South Africa dragged Israel to the Hague-based ICJ on December 29 on charges of genocide against Palestinians.

Genocide plausible

On Friday, the ICJ found South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide plausible. The court issued an interim order urging Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation.

Sebutinde voted against all six measures of the ICJ and there have been many critical comments on social media about her vote.

“She didn't just vote against S. Africa's petition, she voted against reason & morality, justice & freedom, love & compassion. She voted against the very soul of humanity,” one Kenyan user wrote on X.

Sebutinde was the sole judge who ruled against emergency orders against Israel.

But despite her vote, the UN court ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in the besieged enclave.

SOURCE:AA
