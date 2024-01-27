SPORTS
AFCON 2023: Angola beat Namibia to reach quarterfinals
The 3-0 victory is Angola biggest-ever Africa Cup of Nations finals win.
Angola's Gelson Dala scored twice against Namibia. Photo: CAF/X / Others
January 27, 2024

Angola's Gelson Dala scored twice as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Côte d'Ivoirewith a comprehensive 3-0 last-16 victory over neighbours Namibia, who were left to rue four mad first half minutes on Saturday.

Angola, who claimed their biggest-ever Cup of Nations finals win, had an early setback when goalkeeper Neblu received a red card and they were under pressure from a Namibia side that looked the most likely to find the net.

But the game turned when Gelson opened the scoring after 38 minutes, Namibia defender Lubeni Haukongo received a red card shortly afterwards and the Angola forward completed his double from the resulting free-kick.

Angola added a third goal through Mabululu in the second period and now await a quarterfinal tie against the winners of the last-16 clash between Nigeria and Cameroon that will be played later on Saturday.

SOURCE:Reuters
