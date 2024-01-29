Wearing full military regalia, Niger’s military spokesperson, Abdouramane Amadou, appeared on national television on Sunday to read an unprecedented statement: Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso were leaving the West African regional bloc ECOWAS ‘’without delay.’’

The announcement was coordinated, hitting the airwaves in the three countries almost simultaneously, with military juntas' spokespersons in Burkina Faso and Mali also reading the same statement on state media.

"Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Colonel Assimi Goita, and Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tiani, the respective heads of state of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, and the Republic of Niger, taking full responsibility before history ... to withdraw Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States, effective immediately," their joint statement read.

The news reverberated across the region and beyond. The regional bloc responded hours later saying it was "seized with the development" but that it was ‘’yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to withdraw from the community."

What is ECOWAS exit process?

The announcement by Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has been seen as a major setback to the bloc established in 1975 to promote integration and economic development in the West African region.

Article 91 of ECOWAS' revised treaty states that member states cannot abruptly withdraw from the bloc but must give the Executive Secretary ''one year's notice in writing.''

Even after the notice, such a member is expected to continue participating in the group's activities and abiding by its rules.

‘’At the expiration of this period, if such notice is not withdrawn, such a state ceases to be a member of the Community,’’ the ECOWAS treaty says.

ECOWAS says during the one-year notice period, the member state in question ‘’shall continue to comply with the provisions of this treaty and shall remain bound to discharge its obligations.’’

But the joint statement from the military-led countries said they exit the bloc ‘’without delay.’’ It remains unclear how the two parties will handle their differences.

ECOWAS, in their statement, said the three countries ‘’remain important members of the community.’’

They have made no further statement yet on the development but it appears the regional body could be signalling dialogue to mend fences.

Impact

One of the key feature of the 15-member regional bloc is visa-free movement among member countries and economic integration.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are landlocked countries that depend on ports in other ECOWAS members for imports and exports.

Leaving the bloc could see an increase in tariffs and could impact the free movement of their citizens and financial flows.

The decision to depart is seen as a major test for ECOWAS and the region which is facing insecurity as various armed groups unleash violence in several countries and a series of military coups.

ECOWAS has been vocal against coups and has imposed sanctions on juntas but also engaged in negotiations.

But leaders of the three countries, who all came to power through military coups, have accused the group of being influenced by external powers. It denies such allegations.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.