Nigeria's naira dropped to a record low against the dollar on the official market on Tuesday, FMDQ Exchange data showed on Wednesday, slipping below rates on the unofficial parallel market in intra-day trades.

The naira fell as low as 1,531 to the dollar during trading on Tuesday, FMDQ data showed, compared with 1,460 naira quoted on the parallel market. The currency later closed at 1,482.57 naira on the official market, according to FMDQ.

The latest fall occurred after market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange said its methodology for calculating closing rates on the currency was revised last Friday to include more data, and that the levels on its computation had changed.

Foreign currency shortages

The naira has lost around 40% since the start of the year. Its official exchange rate has been drifting towards the parallel market level as foreign currency shortages in the West African nation funnel demand to unofficial sources.

The central bank has warned lenders about underreporting transactions on the financial market, leading to misinformation, attempts to create price distortions and mark et manipulation, and said such activity would be sanctioned.

On Wednesday the currency eased on the forwards market, with traders quoting the dollar as low as 1,650 in a year's time.

