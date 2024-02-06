SPORTS
2 MIN READ
AFCON 2023: Nigeria's Osimhen may miss semifinal against South Africa
If Osimhen fails to play, it could be a blow to Nigeria's Super Eagles who reached the semifinal after beating Angola.
AFCON 2023: Nigeria's Osimhen may miss semifinal against South Africa
Officials say Victor Osimhen is suffering from 'abdominal discomfort'. Photo: Super Eagles/x / Others
February 6, 2024

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen may not be part of the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa in Bouake on Wednesday, team officials said.

Napoli striker Osimhen did not fly Monday with the rest of the squad for Bouake due to abdominal discomfort, Super Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji said.

"Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him," he added in a statement.

''If cleared by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, he will join the rest of the squad,'' the official statement said.

Uneasy tournament

The reigning African Player of the Year did not train Monday evening before the team's departure from Abidjan.

Osimhen was substituted late in the quarterfinal against Angola at the weekend.

The 25-year-old has scored a goal and provided an assist in the tournament.

After qualifying for the semifinals, Nigerian Coach Jose Peseiro said: "I am very happy with my players. They deserve it.''

"They do everything for me, for the Super Eagles, for the 220 million people. They fight, they fight, they fight. It is not easy this tournament."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us