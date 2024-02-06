Nigeria star Victor Osimhen may not be part of the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa in Bouake on Wednesday, team officials said.

Napoli striker Osimhen did not fly Monday with the rest of the squad for Bouake due to abdominal discomfort, Super Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji said.

"Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him," he added in a statement.

''If cleared by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, he will join the rest of the squad,'' the official statement said.

Uneasy tournament

The reigning African Player of the Year did not train Monday evening before the team's departure from Abidjan.

Osimhen was substituted late in the quarterfinal against Angola at the weekend.

The 25-year-old has scored a goal and provided an assist in the tournament.

After qualifying for the semifinals, Nigerian Coach Jose Peseiro said: "I am very happy with my players. They deserve it.''

"They do everything for me, for the Super Eagles, for the 220 million people. They fight, they fight, they fight. It is not easy this tournament."