A second person has died in the Senegalese city of Saint-Louis during protests against the postponement of the presidential election, the AFP news agency reports.

The victim has not been named.

On Friday, a student identified as Alpha Yero Tounkara died during protests, according to the Senegalese Interior Ministry. The ministry said the incident would be investigated but denied its security forces were involved.

Senegalese security forces clashed on Friday with hundreds of protesters opposed to the delay of a presidential election, as the justice minister rejected allegations that the postponement was an attempted power grab.

"The Defence and Security Forces did not intervene to maintain order on the university campus where the death occurred," it said.

In the capital Dakar, police in riot gear fired tear gas, stun grenades, and what appeared to be rubber bullets at crowds of protesters who were burning tyres and throwing stones, in the most serious bout of unrest yet over the delay.

President Sall, who has reached his constitutional limit of two terms, said he delayed the vote due to disputes that he said threatened the credibility of the electoral process, but some of the opposition have denounced the move as an "institutional coup."

