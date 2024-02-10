AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Two killed during protests over Senegal election delay
Protesters burnt tyres and threw stones at police as tensions continue to rise in the West African country.
Two killed during protests over Senegal election delay
Protesters have kicked against the decision to delay elections. / Photo: Reuters
February 10, 2024

A second person has died in the Senegalese city of Saint-Louis during protests against the postponement of the presidential election, the AFP news agency reports.

The victim has not been named.

On Friday, a student identified as Alpha Yero Tounkara died during protests, according to the Senegalese Interior Ministry. The ministry said the incident would be investigated but denied its security forces were involved.

Senegalese security forces clashed on Friday with hundreds of protesters opposed to the delay of a presidential election, as the justice minister rejected allegations that the postponement was an attempted power grab.

"The Defence and Security Forces did not intervene to maintain order on the university campus where the death occurred," it said.

In the capital Dakar, police in riot gear fired tear gas, stun grenades, and what appeared to be rubber bullets at crowds of protesters who were burning tyres and throwing stones, in the most serious bout of unrest yet over the delay.

President Sall, who has reached his constitutional limit of two terms, said he delayed the vote due to disputes that he said threatened the credibility of the electoral process, but some of the opposition have denounced the move as an "institutional coup."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us