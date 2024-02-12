AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DRC probes demonstrators' attacks on foreign missions
The Democratic Republic of Congo announced the launch of an investigation Sunday after protestors attacked foreign missions in the capital.
DRC probes demonstrators' attacks on foreign missions
Several vehicles belonging to embassies and MUNUSCO were torched during the protests on saturday. / Photo: AP
February 12, 2024

Protests erupted in Kinshasa against diplomatic missions and some international organizations on Saturday, with angry youths burning several vehicles belonging to some embassies and the UN.

The demonstrators accused the international community of “indifference” in the face of the security and humanitarian crisis in eastern DR Congo.

The government condemned the acts of violence and called on the population to remain calm in a statement following an emergency security meeting convened by Interior Minister Peter Kazadi.

“The President of the Republic (Felix Tshisekedi) points out that even though we understand some of the frustrations of our compatriots with what is happening in the east of the country, the actions of the demonstrators violate several provisions of international law,” the statement said.

Announcing investigations, the government said it reinforced security at diplomatic missions in the country.

MUNUSCO withdrawal

Bintou Keita, the head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in DRC (MONUSCO) also condemned the attacks on UN personnel, stressing that “several vehicles” were torched during the protests.

She urged Congolese judicial authorities to open investigations with a view to prosecuting the perpetrators.

MONUSCO, which has been deployed in eastern DR Congo since 1999, is to start its gradual withdrawal from the region in April.

Thousands of people in the two most conflict-affected eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri live in camps.

A series of protests have erupted in DR Congo against the UN peacekeeping force, which people accuse of failing to curb violence by multiple armed groups.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us