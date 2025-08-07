Seven Ethiopian migrants died of hunger and thirst after their boat broke down while en route from Somalia to Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the UN agency said its teams in Yemen have provided “lifesaving assistance to survivors of a harrowing seven-day voyage from Bossaso, Somalia.”

The IOM said a boat carrying 250 Ethiopian migrants, including 82 children, arrived in the Arqah area of southern Yemen on Tuesday.

“Seven of the migrants died of hunger and thirst en route,” it said.

Week of hell