TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK ringleader in N Syria
Security sources say that Fatma Sakana was responsible for the 2012 attack in Sirnak province that killed 10 Turkish soldiers, and was operating in Iran, Iraq, and Syria.
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK ringleader in N Syria
Fatma Sakana, who joined the terrorist organisation in Iran in 2006, operated in the rural areas of the Turkish province of Sirnak between 2010 and 2012. / Photo: AA Archive
February 16, 2024

Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a so-called ringleader of the PKK terror group in northern Syria, security sources said on Friday.

Fatma Sakana, who joined the terrorist organisation in Iran in 2006, operated in the rural areas of the Turkish province of Sirnak between 2010 and 2012.

One of the perpetrators of the September 2, 2012 attack in Sirnak that killed 10 Turkish soldiers, Sakana later became a senior figure of the terror group in Syria and Iraq. She also collaborated with Duran Kalkan, another ringleader of the PKK, in Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us