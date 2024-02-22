AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Malawi to boost cyber security after hackers disable passport printing
President Lazarus Chakwera told MPs that the hackers had asked for a ransom but that the government would not agree to the demand.
Malawi to boost cyber security after hackers disable passport printing
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera during his address to parliament on February 21, 2024. Photo / Malawi Government / Photo: Reuters
February 22, 2024

Hackers brought down Malawi's immigration service's computer systems prompting the government to suspend issuance of passports.

President Lazarus Chakwera revealed some details of the attack in an address to MPs during which he described it as a "serious national security breach".

“I am duty bound to inform Malawians that the printing of passports has been suspended because the system at immigration was hacked by digital mercenaries who infiltrated the system,” he said on Wednesday.

He said the hackers had asked for a ransom but that the government would not agree to the demand.

Regain control

The president did not offer details on who the hackers were thought to be but said investigations were ongoing to trace the origin of the attack.

"We are not in the business of appeasing criminals with public money nor are we in the business of negotiating with those who attack our country," Chakwera said.

The government had since initiated measures to boost the cyber security of the immigration department's systems to regain control of the situation, the president added.

Temporary solution

He directed the immigration department to find a temporary solution in three weeks time and resume printing of passports.

Malawi has recently not been issuing passports with local media reports quoting officials as blaming a technical hitch.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us