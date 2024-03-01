Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has hosted "Gaza Contact Group" panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Being among the members of the contact group, the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki and the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry participated at the panel on Friday, discussing efforts to stop the Palestinian issue and the ongoing massacre in Palestine's Gaza.

Shoukry stated that he feels a great deal of frustration because of being unable to provide enough humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza due to difficult circumstances on the ground.

Al Maliki expressed during the panel that Israel has failed to achieve any of its declared objectives in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Stating that one of the Israel's undeclared objectives is the total destruction of Gaza, he said, this is the driving force behind the persistence of the conflict.

Kicking off in Türkiye's Mediterranean coastline city of Antalya on Friday, the forum hosts representatives from 147 countries worldwide under the theme “Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises".

Nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers, and 57 international representatives are expected to attend the third edition of the forum, which has begun on Friday.

The forum includes a wide range of participants, from diplomats and politicians to students, academics, civil society organisations, and the business community.

"The perpetrators of the massacre remain blind and deaf to this outcry"

During the opening speech at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Turkish foreign minister has said that "the Islamic world, Global South, and conscientious individuals in the West stand for Gaza, while “perpetrators of the massacre ignore this outcry.”

"However, the perpetrators of the massacre remain blind and deaf to this outcry,” Fidan added on Friday.

“We can see that honourable individuals in the West are no longer indifferent to this atrocity in Gaza,” he stated.

He noted that the self-immolation of a US soldier because he could not bear complicity in the Gaza massacre was a sign of the legitimacy crisis of the international system.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum touches on various global issues

Under the overarching theme "Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises," the forum delves into various global issues, including the climate crisis, migration, the rise of anti-Muslim sentiments, trade wars, and artificial intelligence.

This year's forum features more than 50 panels alongside various exhibitions.

Among the notable exhibitions, the "Century of Türkiye" showcase unveils Türkiye's visionary contributions to art, energy, defence, and industry.

The forum also presents the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Children Painters Exhibition." Organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, this exhibition offers a unique perspective on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through the eyes of children.