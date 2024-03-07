AFRICA
Insurgents abduct scores of learners in northern Nigeria
Armed insurgents have reportedly abducted more than 200 learners in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna.
Insurgency remains a major problem for the successive Nigerian governments. / Photo: AFP
March 7, 2024

Insurgents have kidnapped scores of people in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna, local media report, saying approximately 200 people are victims of the abduction.

The incident occurred at the Chikun local government on Thursday.

Nigeria's Vanguard newspaper reports that the armed insurgents attacked Lea Primary School and abducted "over 200 learners and teachers."

The victims had just left a morning assembly when the incident happened.

'On foot'

Pupils and secondary school students, who had been transferred to the primary school due to insecurity, were among those abducted, the newspaper said.

"They gathered all the children and forced them to move towards the northeastern part of the community," a witness told Vanguard, saying teachers were also kidnapped.

Kaduna's former senator, Shehu Sani, said on X network that "232 students" had been abducted during the 8am incident.

"I am optimistic their (victims') freedom will be secured," he said.

Persistent problem

Security officials in Nigeria were yet to issue a statement as of the time of publishing this update.

Insurgent attacks and abductions, which have been witnessed for years, remain a major problem for the Nigerian government, with President Bola Tinubu's administration treating security as one of its foremost priorities.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
