AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ennedi: A hidden paradise in Chad's Sahara desert
Ennedi Massif's canyons and valleys in the Chadian Sahara desert are described by UNESCO as a natural and cultural landscape.
Ennedi's highest point is approximately 1,450 m. / Photo: Getty Images / Others
March 8, 2024

By Sylvia Chebet

In the northeast of Chad, the sandstone Ennedi Massif has been sculpted over time by water and wind erosion into a plateau featuring canyons and valleys that present a spectacular landscape marked by cliffs and natural arches.

The name Ennedi means good home in the local language. Semi-nomads speaking the Dazaga dialect inhabit the area. They mainly practice Islam.

The vast reserve covers an area of 40,000 square kilometres and offers a unique desert landscape.

Ennedi is where nature meets history. It is also home to an exceptional cultural wealth.

The UNESCO World Heritage Convention describes Ennedi Massif as a natural and cultural landscape.

Primeval people decorated this landscape, painting and carving thousands of images into the rock surface of caves, canyons and shelters, presenting one of the largest ensembles of rock art in the Sahara.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
