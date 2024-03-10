Tunisia's Haykel Ben Mahfoudh has been sworn in as a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Mahfoudh was among six judges who took the oath of office at the court's headquarters on Friday.

The six were elected for a nine-year term during the 22nd session of the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute in New York in December 2023.

Mahfoudh has a long and distinguished academic career that started in 1996.

Academia

His thesis of his doctorate degree, which he acquired from the University of Carthage in 2005, covered environmental protection in times of armed conflict.

The other areas of research that he's pursued include victims' rights, security sector reform, human rights, and democratic transitions.

Besides academia, Mahfoudh has held several senior management positions in international organisations.

Congratulating the six, ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said the judges' diverse backgrounds, outstanding credentials, and vast professional experience would be a "huge asset" to the ICC.

'Judicious balance'

"The election of the six judges was meticulously conducted in adherence to the principles enshrined within the Rome Statute," President of the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute, Paivi Kaukoranta said.

"It ensures a judicious balance by encompassing representation from diverse legal systems across the globe, alongside equitable geographical and gender inclusivity," Kaukoranta added.

Besides Mahfoudh, the other new judges are Keebong Paek (South Korea), Erdenebalsuren Damdin (Mongolia), Nicolas Guillou (France), Beti Hohler (Slovenia), and Iulia Motoc (Romania).

The new judges will take office on March 11, becoming part of ICC's 18 new judges.

Their first task will be to elect ICC's new president and two vice-presidents, who will serve for the next three years.

