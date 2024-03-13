AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Storm Filipo: Thousands in Mozambique need urgent aid
Extreme weather conditions created by climate change have destroyed crops, leaving over six million people facing acute hunger.
Storm Filipo: Thousands in Mozambique need urgent aid
Storm Filipo has impacted thousands of people in Mozambique. Photo: Oxfam / Others
March 13, 2024

Tropical storm Filipo, which hit Mozambique on Tuesday evening, has left hundreds of thousands of people in urgent need of humanitarian support, says aid agency Oxfam.

The storm, which made landfall in Inhambane province in Mozambique, comes just a year after Cyclone Freddy ravaged several parts of Mozambique and Malawi, and left millions of people without food, water, or shelter.

There are no reports of casualties yet from Mozambique's authorities, whose National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) issued a red tropical disturbance advisory on March 12 (the highest level on a three-tier scale).

“Consecutive disasters have made it almost impossible for affected communities to recover and rebuild their lives. Whatever little crops people have tried planting in this growing season have been damaged," says Machinda Marongwe, Oxfam in Southern Africa Programme Director.

Climate change has created extreme weather conditions that have decimated crops, leaving over six million people in the region facing acute hunger.

In neighbouring Malawi, where heavy rains are also expected, Oxfam’s partner,

Cyclone Freddy, one of the deadliest storms to hit the African continent in the last two decades, killed over one thousand people, swept away entire villages, forcing thousands of people out of their homes, and destroyed over one million acres of cropland.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us