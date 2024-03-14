Fuel prices in Kenya have reduced in a monthly review by the country's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday.

A litre of petrol has reduced by 7.21 Kenyan shillings ($0.05), while a litre of diesel will cost Ksh5.09 ($0.04) less. A litre of kerosene, on the other hand, has reduced by Ksh4.49 ($0.03).

Following the latest review, a litre of petrol in the capital Nairobi will cost Ksh199.15 ($1.45), diesel Ksh190.38 ($1.38) and kerosene Ksh188.74 ($1.37).

In the port city of Mombasa, a litre of petrol will cost Ksh195.97 ($1.42), diesel Ksh187.21 ($1.36) and kerosene Ksh185.58 ($1.34).

The prices follow a recent drop in global oil costs.

Kenya's EPRA revises its fuel prices on the 14th of every month.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.