AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya fuel prices drop in latest review
Fuel prices in Kenya have reduced significantly after energy regulator EPRA announces new costs.
Kenya fuel prices drop in latest review
The prices of fuel have gone below the 200-shilling mark for the first time in six months. / Photo: AP
March 14, 2024

Fuel prices in Kenya have reduced in a monthly review by the country's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday.

A litre of petrol has reduced by 7.21 Kenyan shillings ($0.05), while a litre of diesel will cost Ksh5.09 ($0.04) less. A litre of kerosene, on the other hand, has reduced by Ksh4.49 ($0.03).

Following the latest review, a litre of petrol in the capital Nairobi will cost Ksh199.15 ($1.45), diesel Ksh190.38 ($1.38) and kerosene Ksh188.74 ($1.37).

In the port city of Mombasa, a litre of petrol will cost Ksh195.97 ($1.42), diesel Ksh187.21 ($1.36) and kerosene Ksh185.58 ($1.34).

The prices follow a recent drop in global oil costs.

Kenya's EPRA revises its fuel prices on the 14th of every month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us