By Brian Okoth

The Kenyan government has reduced fuel prices further in a monthly review by the country's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

A litre of petrol will, over the next one month, cost 5 shillings less ($0.032).

A litre of diesel has also reduced by the same price, while kerosene has gone down by Ksh4.82 ($0.031).

This marks the second consecutive month Kenya is reviewing downwards its fuel prices.

Reduced global oil prices

"The average landed cost of imported petrol decreased by 2.40% from $694.44 per cubic metre in November 2023 to $677.78 per cubic metre in December 2023; diesel decreased by 9.06% from $826.01 per cubic metre to $751.15 per cubic metre, while kerosene decreased by 4.33% from $759.93 per cubic metre to $727.00 per cubic metre," EPRA said on Sunday.

Following the latest review, a litre of petrol in the port city of Mombasa, where fuel lands upon importation, will cost Ksh204.30 ($1.29), diesel Ksh193.41 ($1.22), and kerosene Ksh191.05 ($1.21).

In the capital Nairobi, a litre of petrol will retail at Ksh207.36 ($1.31), diesel Ksh196.47 ($1.24) and kerosene Ksh194.23 ($1.23).

The prices of fuel in Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret, which are Kenya's other major towns, are almost identical to the charges in Nairobi.

Reduction aligns with region's prices

Mandera, a county located near the Kenya-Somalia border and is 1,025 kilometres northeast of the capital Nairobi, has the highest fuel prices under the new review by EPRA, with a litre of petrol going for Ksh221.36 ($1.40), diesel Ksh210.47 ($1.33) and kerosene Ksh208.23 ($1.32).

Kenya revises its fuel prices on the 14th of every month.

Kenya's downward review of fuel prices aligns with fuel costs in the region, with Rwanda and Tanzania also reducing their fuel charges recently.

In price guidelines announced in early December, a litre of petrol in Rwanda retails at 1,639 Rwandan francs ($1.28), down from 1,822 Rwandan francs ($1.42) previously.

Rwanda prices

The maximum price of a litre of diesel is 1,635 Rwandan francs ($1.27), from the previous 1,662 Rwandan francs ($1.30). Rwanda's new prices remain in place until early February.

Rwanda, a landlocked country, relies on imports of petroleum fuels through the ports of Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Transportation of oil products is exclusively by trailers and road tankers.

