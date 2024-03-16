Kenyan rap artist Stevo Simple Boy, who collapsed during his appearance on Citizen TV's popular entertainment show "10 Over 10" on Friday night, has assured fans that he is fine.

The incident occurred as the artist was engaging in a conversation with the show's host, Azeezah Hashim.

Stevo and Azeezah were standing on a red carpet-covered aisle with studio guests standing around them when Stevo, clutching his microphone, appeared to be struggling.

As the conversation continued with the presenter, Stevo suddenly bent to support himself by holding his knees, then faltered and fell backwards, landing flat on his back and leaving the presenter and guests in shock.

The programme quickly went into an unscheduled commercial break so that Sevo Simple Boy could be attended to.

Worried fans took to social media to express their concerns, sending messages of support and well-wishes to the musician.

In a post on Instagram early on Saturday, Stevo Simple Boy blamed the incident on stress and assured fans he was fine.

His fans including music executives have expressed delight over the positive news.

Ezekiel Mutua who is the CEO of Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) wrote on X: ''Glad to hear that Stivo Simple Boy is fine. Watching him collapse during a live TV interview on 10over10 Show on Citizen TV last night was scary.''

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Otieno Adera, is a Kenyan rapper famous for reflecting on social issues.

He rose to fame in 2019 after he released his song "Mihadarati," in which he addressed the dangers of drugs.

Stevo was named ambassador of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) of Kenya in the same year, 2019.

