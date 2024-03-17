WORLD
1 MIN READ
Early results show Russia's Putin on course to retain seat
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on course to secure another term as president.
71-year-old Vladimir Putin is poised to win the Russian presidential election by a large margin. / Photo: AFP
March 17, 2024

Vladimir Putin is leading with 87% in Russia's presidential elections, according to exit poll data announced by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

He is followed by the Communist Party’s Nikolai Kharitonov with 4.6%, the center said.

Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party secured 4.2% of the vote, while Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), got 3% of the vote.

Some 1.2% of the ballots were invalidated.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is a state-owned polling institution.

SOURCE:AA
