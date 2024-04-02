TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul blaze kills scores of people
The city governor's office says the fire erupted during renovation works at an entertainment centre located on the lower floors of a 16-storey building.
Istanbul blaze kills scores of people
The fire was swiftly brought under control by the efforts of 31 fire brigade vehicles and 86 personnel. / Photo: AA
April 2, 2024

A fire has killed 15 people and injured 8 in a residential building in Istanbul's Besiktas district, the Istanbul Governor's Office said.

The death toll from the fire has risen to 15 and 8 injured, seven of them in critical condition, Governor Davut Gul's office said on Tuesday, adding that the blaze had broken out in the basement of a 16-storey building.

Wounded people are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, the governorate said.

The fire was swiftly brought under control by the efforts of 31 fire brigade vehicles and 86 personnel.

The fire erupted during renovation work at an entertainment centre located on the lower floors (-1 and -2) of the building, the governorate added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us