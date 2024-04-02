A fire has killed 15 people and injured 8 in a residential building in Istanbul's Besiktas district, the Istanbul Governor's Office said.

The death toll from the fire has risen to 15 and 8 injured, seven of them in critical condition, Governor Davut Gul's office said on Tuesday, adding that the blaze had broken out in the basement of a 16-storey building.

Wounded people are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, the governorate said.

The fire was swiftly brought under control by the efforts of 31 fire brigade vehicles and 86 personnel.

The fire erupted during renovation work at an entertainment centre located on the lower floors (-1 and -2) of the building, the governorate added.