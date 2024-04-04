Togo's opposition have demanded the withdrawal of a contested constitutional reform after the government delayed this month's legislative elections to give lawmakers more time to review the amendment.

The reform allowing the National Assembly to elect the president directly triggered opposition fears over attempts to keep President Faure Gnassingbe in power longer.

"The Togolese are angry and they want this constitutional bill to be withdrawn altogether. Otherwise they are creating disorder," said Nathaniel Olympio, head of the opposition Party of the Togolese on Thursday.

"This time, this constitutional coup will not pass... This time the Togolese people will stand up and say 'no'."

Indefinite suspension

Togo's presidency late on Wednesday announced more consultations were needed and suspended the April 20 legislative and regional elections without giving a new date.

After a week of political tensions over the constitutional amendment, Gnassingbe had already sent the law back to parliament for a second reading.

The dispute has fuelled debate over the rule of Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 after succeeding his father who himself governed for three decades after a coup in the West African state.

The constitutional reform has sparked tensions, with police breaking up a recent opposition press conference and a group of influential figures calling for protests.

