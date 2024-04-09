AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Togo bans election delay protests
Togo has banned opposition protests scheduled for April 11 to 13, saying authorities had not been formally informed of the demonstrations.
Togo bans election delay protests
The postponement of the April 20, 2024 Togolese legislative elections comes after parliament passed a controversial constitution. / Photo: Reuters
April 9, 2024

Togo's government has denied opposition parties a permit to stage protests this week against a constitutional reform that has fuelled political tensions.

But the parties in the West African nation said they would go ahead with two days of demonstrations against a constitutional amendment and a government decision to delay April 20 elections.

The opposition says the reform is an attempt to extend the rule of President Faure Gnassingbe, the country's leader since 2005.

Minister of Territorial Administration Hodabalo Awate, said the application by the protest organisers had not been made in time and violated regulations.

Protests 'to continue'

"For these reasons, the organisation of your demonstrations scheduled for April 11, 12 and 13, 2024, is not authorised," the minister said in a letter.

But the opposition National Alliance for Change (ANC) and other groups said the protests would continue but be reduced to action on Friday and Saturday.

The response from other opposition parties was not immediately clear.

Street demonstrations have been banned in Togo since 2022, after an attack on a market in Lome during which a gendarme was killed.

Tensions

Opposition leaders have demanded the government withdraw the constitutional reform, passed last month, which allows the National Assembly to directly elect the president "without debate."

Tensions over the constitutional reform have seen police break up a recent opposition press conference and a group of influential figures calling for protests.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us